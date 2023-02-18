Experimental theatre production takes center stage at Homestake Opera House

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - We can’t say much about an experimental theater piece called “White Rabbit Red Rabbit”, where the actors and the audience go into without knowing the story.

In fact, says special guest Christine Allen from Homestake Opera House, “if you are an actor you can never see the show until after you have done it. If you see if you can never act in it. Actors such as Whoopi Goldberg, Nathan Lane, Martin Short, and Wayne Brady have all performed this show”.

“Forbidden to leave his country, playwright Nassim Soleimanpour distilled the experience of an entire generation in a wild, utterly original play. With no rehearsals, no director, and no set, a different actor reads the script cold for the first time at each performance. “White Rabbit Red Rabbit” has been performed over one thousand times and has been translated into more than 20 languages. says Allen”.

Look out for the production of “Into the Woods” debuting on Mother’s day weekend and the auditions will be in March. February finishes up with a directing workshop on Saturday, February 24th at 4:00 pm. To watch the full interview, please click on the video.

