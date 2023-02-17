Tension rises over possible mining in the Custer area

The National Forest Service held a meeting in Custer to discuss with the community the future of a possible mining exploration.
By Madison Newman
Published: Feb. 17, 2023 at 9:54 AM MST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Custer community members voiced concern Thursday at a National Forest Service meeting about the future of a possible mining exploration.

The Hell Canyon Ranger District in Custer is reviewing an exploration project to search for gold and other precious minerals. While the project is slated to start in may of this year, the community of Custer has some concerns about the project.

“I want answers” “What do they want to do with this? If they explore, are they just going to make a gold mine? Are they going to be processing that ore here?” some community members said during the meeting. Many of the comments focused around water and the possible minerals that could get into it. The community also voiced frustration over not knowing who to talk to, in order to shut the project down.

“We need to know the names of the people that we need to go to, in the state, in the government, in the BLM (bureau of land management) to raise concerns and ask questions,” another resident said.

Custer community members were joined by people from the Oglala Sioux Tribe and NDN Collective, voicing their concerns as well.

When the Forest Service couldn’t offer more information, community members asked how the state government feels about the project..

“I don’t think the state has any idea of how the community feels at this moment,” Rob Hoelscher, district ranger for Hell Canyon Ranger District ,said.

Both the Ranger District and the community are hoping for another meeting in the future, although a date has not been set yet.

If you would like to voice your opinion, or find more information about the project, you can go to the following links: to get information, you can request a freedom of information from https://www.foia.gov/. You can also contact the Oglala Sioux Tribe about their projects concerning this issues by either going to their website at https://oglalalakotanation.net/, or calling (605) 867-5821.

The Hell Canyon Ranger District is also accepting comments through their website, https://www.fs.usda.gov/contactus/blackhills/about-forest/contactus, email, SM.FS.r2_bkf_webin@usda.gov, or calling directly at (605) 673-9200.

Copyright 2023 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This Rapid City Police Department body camera image shows an officer trying to taze Ira Julian...
DCI: RCPD officer ‘faced a clear danger’ in Jan. 18 shooting
Rosebud Reservation will be first reservation for TLW to help.
Rosebud Reservation will see new jobs and accessible internet within the next year
Like several other state construction projects, the new minerals lab under construction on the...
Unexpected Expenses: State project costs jump by millions
Rising Star of the West 2023
Some patients who need the treatment are discovering the complications of the process to obtain...
South Dakota Legislature poised to bar pregnant women from getting medical marijuana

Latest News

Career and technical education programs allow students to gain hands-on experience before...
CTE programs allow students to gain hands-on experience
School of Mines professor now part of a prestigious scientific society
A meeting about possible mining exploration near Custer draws a full house of concerned...
Tension rises over possible mining in the Custer area
After 402 total deployments, 22 violent offender apprehensions and 6 people years on the force,...
Rapid City Police K-9 gets his chance to enjoy retirement