Residents of Rapid City warned of a warranty letter scam

The letter said their home warranty was expiring and immediate action was necessary.
By Nick Nelson
Published: Feb. 17, 2023 at 3:57 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Rapid City officials are warning people a letter that some people may be getting is not from the city and is a scam.

Someone alerted the city to a letter they received. The letter said their home warranty was expiring and immediate action was necessary.

The letter said it was from a group called ‘Rapid City Community Development Block G,’ which city spokesman Darrell Shoemaker says doesn’t exist.

He said that people should make sure any mail regarding city affairs is officially endorsed by the Rapid City government.

”This particular correspondence lists the city’s community development department as the lender,” Shoemaker said. “We wouldn’t issue notices such as this where we’re giving you x number of days to renew your warranty and those sorts of things.”

Shoemaker adds the Attorney General’s Division of Consumer Protection is aware of the scam, and people should contact them if they’ve received the letter.

