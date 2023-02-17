High water forces students to stay overnight at schools in West Virginia

More than 100 students at two schools in Lincoln County will be spending the night at their schools due to high water Thursday. (WSAZ)
By Andrew Colegrove and Gray News staff
Published: Feb. 17, 2023 at 8:38 AM MST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ/Gray News) - More than 150 students in West Virginia spent the night at their school buildings due to high water Thursday.

Bob Stickler, the chief of the Hamlin Fire Department, said about 60 students were expected to stay overnight at Lincoln County High School while more than 100 students were expected to stay at the Board of Education Building.

Stickler said the decision was made after it was deemed not safe for buses to be traveling in several areas due to the high water.

He said schools had let out two hours early due to the weather, but the high water had already become a factor by then.

Some parents of the children affected found ways to get to the schools to pick up their kids, according to Stickler.

Students who stayed at the high school spent the night playing basketball in the gym and board games in the auditorium. School staff provided pizza and drinks for the kids.

Several teachers volunteered to stay all night with the kids. Firefighters and community members dropped off blankets, pillows and cots.

Stickler said the students enjoyed themselves, making the best of the situation.

Lincoln County Schools canceled school for Friday.

Stickler said firefighters performed five water rescues in the county when drivers got stuck in high water. He said no serious injuries had been reported.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This Rapid City Police Department body camera image shows an officer trying to taze Ira Julian...
DCI: RCPD officer ‘faced a clear danger’ in Jan. 18 shooting
Rosebud Reservation will be first reservation for TLW to help.
Rosebud Reservation will see new jobs and accessible internet within the next year
Rising Star of the West 2023
Like several other state construction projects, the new minerals lab under construction on the...
Unexpected Expenses: State project costs jump by millions
Some patients who need the treatment are discovering the complications of the process to obtain...
South Dakota Legislature poised to bar pregnant women from getting medical marijuana

Latest News

After 402 total deployments, 22 violent offender apprehensions and 6 people years on the force,...
Rapid City Police K-9 gets his chance to enjoy retirement
In addition to second-degree murder, the officers also have been charged with aggravated...
5 Memphis officers plead not guilty in death of Tyre Nichols
Police arrested 33-year-old Eddie Louis Smith and charged him with one count of aggravated...
Police: Burger King employee shoots customer, self in drive-thru in Mississippi
The 4-year-old finally cracked a smile, and the video went viral. People even started calling...
4-year-old goes viral while attending first hockey game
The 4-year-old finally cracked a smile, and the video went viral. People even started calling...
4-year-old goes viral while attending first hockey game