Habitat for Humanity continues to make an impact, local as well as nationwide

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The Black Hills Area Habitat for Humanity is a non-profit organization that makes affordable housing for people who need it.

Overall, the organization has constructed 190 affordable homes in the Black Hills since building their first home in 1992. This year, the non-profit organization hopes to build eight more houses.

After COVID, there has been an issue of affordable housing that has affected the United States.

According to Credit Karma, from 2021 to 2022 there was a 14% nationwide increase in rent.

However, to buy a home, the average price in South Dakota is $304,367, which is up 8% from the previous year, according to Zillow.com.

With an increase in renting and buying a home, companies like the Black Hills Area Habitat for Humanity are seeing the impact of this.

“We’ve also seen just a real consistent uptake in pricing, whether it’s the rental market or the home ownership market, the prices have continued to rise,” said Scott Engmann, Executive Director of Black Hills Area Habitat for Humanity.

Inflation is caused by the supply and demand of products, and is a problem we continue to see in the nation.

This is also an issue that the Habitat for Humanity sees while building their homes.

“I think it’s a very significant challenge that we have before us right now, but thankfully many more people are aware of it, and thinking about it,” said Engmann.

When building a home, it typically takes 12-18 months to construct, and every home requires 250 hours of sweat equity per adult.

Building a home in a year time period also requires help from the community.

“We’re looking to build in all the communities, but it really starts with affordable land, and volunteers who want to come along side us,” said Engmann.

The Habitat for Humanity expanded with selling another home on Thursday, and will be selling another home on February 24th.

To find out more information you can click here.

Copyright 2023 KOTA. All rights reserved.