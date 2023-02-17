Habitat for Humanity continues to make an impact, local as well as nationwide

Habitat for Humanity continues to help build affordable homes despite inflation.
Habitat for Humanity continues to help build affordable homes despite inflation.(Juliana Alford)
By Juliana Alford
Published: Feb. 16, 2023 at 6:42 PM MST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The Black Hills Area Habitat for Humanity is a non-profit organization that makes affordable housing for people who need it.

Overall, the organization has constructed 190 affordable homes in the Black Hills since building their first home in 1992. This year, the non-profit organization hopes to build eight more houses.

After COVID, there has been an issue of affordable housing that has affected the United States.

According to Credit Karma, from 2021 to 2022 there was a 14% nationwide increase in rent.

However, to buy a home, the average price in South Dakota is $304,367, which is up 8% from the previous year, according to Zillow.com.

With an increase in renting and buying a home, companies like the Black Hills Area Habitat for Humanity are seeing the impact of this.

“We’ve also seen just a real consistent uptake in pricing, whether it’s the rental market or the home ownership market, the prices have continued to rise,” said Scott Engmann, Executive Director of Black Hills Area Habitat for Humanity.

Inflation is caused by the supply and demand of products, and is a problem we continue to see in the nation.

This is also an issue that the Habitat for Humanity sees while building their homes.

“I think it’s a very significant challenge that we have before us right now, but thankfully many more people are aware of it, and thinking about it,” said Engmann.

When building a home, it typically takes 12-18 months to construct, and every home requires 250 hours of sweat equity per adult.

Building a home in a year time period also requires help from the community.

“We’re looking to build in all the communities, but it really starts with affordable land, and volunteers who want to come along side us,” said Engmann.

The Habitat for Humanity expanded with selling another home on Thursday, and will be selling another home on February 24th.

To find out more information you can click here.

Copyright 2023 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rising Star of the West 2023
This Rapid City Police Department body camera image shows an officer trying to taze Ira Julian...
DCI: RCPD officer ‘faced a clear danger’ in Jan. 18 shooting
Rosebud Reservation will be first reservation for TLW to help.
Rosebud Reservation will see new jobs and accessible internet within the next year
The area where a man was shot and killed last month has been plagued by violence.
Man shot in North Rapid last month has been identified
The Second Amendment gives Americans the right to bear arms, and with Red Flag laws in...
Two gun law proposals failed to get out of South Dakota committee

Latest News

South Dakota tourism expands to agritourism
Lower 50s for some
Very nice to end the week
Black Hills Homebuilders Association talks with Good Morning Black Hills about the annual pub...
The Black Hills Homebuilders Association hosts its 11th annual pub crawl fundraiser
RCAS will be able help families in need again.
No student should have to study while hungry