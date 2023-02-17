CTE programs allow students to gain hands-on experience

By Cyle Clark
Published: Feb. 17, 2023 at 10:38 AM MST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - As South Dakota experiences a skilled labor shortage, career and technical education (CTE) programs can fill the gap in some of the state’s key industries, including natural resources.

Students at Rapid City’s Central High School are getting hands-on experience in managing an ecosystem by building terrariums in the school’s Natural Resource Lab.

The terrariums help students learn about ecology, ecosystems, and ecosystem succession. Students monitor soil moisture and temperature, and maintain the health of plants and animals within the terrariums.

“Instead of just studying that, they’re in charge of their own ecosystems. This allows them to learn through experience, through what actually happens in managing an ecosystem. Ultimately, the goal of this class is to help students identify if they want to go into a natural resources career where they would be managing organisms, plants, and ecosystems. So, this gives them a chance to try that on a very small scale,” said Lisa Steinken, the agricultural education teacher at Central High School.

It’s the hands-on experience students look for under CTE programs.

Senior Juremiah Murphy, who has taken the Natural Resources Lab for the past three years, says the projects he completes help him in ways he never imagined.

“I want to be a marine biologist. It’s always been what I wanted to do since I was a little kid. I’ve always wanted to work with animals, and I actually got accepted to the University of Maine because of projects I’ve done in this class. And this has helped me learn different aspects of the job that I’ll need if I ever want to become a field biologist,” added Murphy.

Rapid City area schools offer career and technical education programs in a variety of subjects including construction, health services, and computer science.

Copyright 2023 KEVN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This Rapid City Police Department body camera image shows an officer trying to taze Ira Julian...
DCI: RCPD officer ‘faced a clear danger’ in Jan. 18 shooting
Rosebud Reservation will be first reservation for TLW to help.
Rosebud Reservation will see new jobs and accessible internet within the next year
Like several other state construction projects, the new minerals lab under construction on the...
Unexpected Expenses: State project costs jump by millions
Rising Star of the West 2023
Some patients who need the treatment are discovering the complications of the process to obtain...
South Dakota Legislature poised to bar pregnant women from getting medical marijuana

Latest News

School of Mines professor now part of a prestigious scientific society
A meeting about possible mining exploration near Custer draws a full house of concerned...
Tension rises over possible mining in the Custer area
A meeting about possible mining exploration near Custer draws a full house of concerned...
Tension rises over possible mining in the Custer area
After 402 total deployments, 22 violent offender apprehensions and 6 people years on the force,...
Rapid City Police K-9 gets his chance to enjoy retirement