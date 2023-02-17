Change-of-plea in Porcupine manslaughter case

29-year-old Trey New Holy pleaded guilty Friday on a voluntary manslaughter charge.
29-year-old Trey New Holy pleaded guilty Friday on a voluntary manslaughter charge.(Nick Nelson)
By Nick Nelson
Published: Feb. 17, 2023 at 4:19 PM MST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - A Porcupine man is saying he did in fact kill a man on the Pine Ridge Reservation last fall in a change of plea in federal court.

29-year-old Trey New Holy pleaded guilty Friday on a voluntary manslaughter charge.

According to the factual basis statement New Holy signed, in early September of last year, New Holy was with a group of people in Porcupine, when an argument broke out between him and Farron Respects Nothing.

During the fight, New Holy grabbed a 2x4 and hit Respects Nothing twice in the head, he died the next day of blood loss.

New Holy has yet to be sentenced.

Copyright 2023 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This Rapid City Police Department body camera image shows an officer trying to taze Ira Julian...
DCI: RCPD officer ‘faced a clear danger’ in Jan. 18 shooting
Like several other state construction projects, the new minerals lab under construction on the...
Unexpected Expenses: State project costs jump by millions
Rosebud Reservation will be first reservation for TLW to help.
Rosebud Reservation will see new jobs and accessible internet within the next year
Rising Star of the West 2023
Some patients who need the treatment are discovering the complications of the process to obtain...
South Dakota Legislature poised to bar pregnant women from getting medical marijuana

Latest News

In trying to get out, the bottom of the vehicle started a grass fire that lasted 40 days,...
Man sentenced in starting 2,600-acre Buffalo Gap fire
The letter said their home warranty was expiring and immediate action was necessary.
Residents of Rapid City warned of a warranty letter scam
Greatest snowfall threat will be for South Dakota
Big changes for next week
Career and technical education programs allow students to gain hands-on experience before...
CTE programs allow students to gain hands-on experience