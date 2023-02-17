Big changes coming for next week

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Low temperatures tonight will drop into the 20s and teens with mostly clear skies. More mild weather is expected tomorrow with highs in the upper 40s. Heavy snow is looking more likely for next week. The system will impact our area Tuesday afternoon through Thursday morning, with the heaviest snowfall occurring Wednesday afternoon and evening. This system is expected to bring widespread heavy snow to our entire area as well as most of South Dakota. We will continue to monitor this system closely and provide updates once we have them. Temperatures will also plummet next week starting on Tuesday. Wind chill values will drop below zero by Wednesday morning and continue to get worse. Thursday and Friday morning we could see wind chill values as low as -30°.

