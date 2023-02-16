Warmer weather to end the week

By Jacob Montesano
Published: Feb. 16, 2023 at 4:12 PM MST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Lows tonight won’t be as cold as last night. Much of our area will see lows in the 20s or teens. Highs tomorrow are going to be very mild with parts of our area getting into the lower 50s. Saturday is also looking nice, but a bit colder for Sunday along with more clouds and some windy weather. Big changes are coming for next week. Heavy snowfall is possible during the middle of next week. The heaviest snowfall looks to occur during the day on Wednesday for Rapid City and the Black hills. This storm is expected to impact not only our area, but a lot of the Dakotas along with parts of the Midwest and northern Great Lakes. A lot can change between now and then, so stay updated on any changes to the forecast. We also are expected to see very cold temperatures. Overnight lows will likely drop into the single digits for some from Wednesday to Friday.

