Suzie Cappa art center announces their artist of the year

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) -The Suzie Cappa Art Center in Rapid City recognized one of its local artists and gave him the title “2022 artist of the year”.

Tyler Engle has been crafting artwork for the past five years. Engle said the day started off as any other, but when he got to the art center, he was given the news.

“For Me, I thought it was going to be just a normal Monday, but I was kind of surprised, and whew, it popped off my hat,” said Tyler Engle, artist of the year.

In the art center, you can find His artwork of steam locomotives. Engle said He focuses on the fine details of the train. His inspiration comes from different animators.

“Well, what inspires Me is that the old 2-D animations like Walt Disney or Don Bluth, have a fine background and perfect characters,” said Engle

When deciding who gets artist of the year, the art center looks at several different factors.

“How willing they are to grow, try new things, You know kind of branch out. And just Their success as an artist, so if Their sales are up, of if They have really been producing a lot of really wonderful, sellable pieces of art. We also look at Their attendance and Their attitude while They’re at work, whether they are a good coworker, have a great attitude when They’re coming in, and They made attendance a priority,” said Haley Friedt, Studio Manager.

Engle was able to give some advice for the next artist of the year.

“Well, I just hope that they will be the most wonderful artist and help make the world a better place, just like Walt Disney himself,” said Engle.

You can find Engle making His artwork at the Suzy Cappa Art Center on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays from 8:30 am to 2:30pm.

Copyright 2023 KOTA. All rights reserved.