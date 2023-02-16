Sunny and cool today; sunny and warmer Friday

Rapid City 7 Day Forecast
By Eric W Gardner
Published: Feb. 16, 2023 at 5:48 AM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Sunny skies are expected today through Friday. Today will be cool with highs in the upper 30s - which is near normal. Friday will be warmer with a high in the lower 50s.

The weekend will be mostly quiet with above normal temperatures. Breezy conditions will be possible Sunday.

A significant change in the weather pattern promises much colder temperatures and snow next week. Below zero temperatures are possible by next Thursday morning! Stay tuned!

