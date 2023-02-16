South Dakota might stiffen penalties for assaulting teachers

Image courtesy of MGN.
Image courtesy of MGN.(MGN)
By Todd Epp
Published: Feb. 16, 2023 at 10:24 AM MST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PIERRE, S.D. (SDBA) -- South Dakota teachers, school staff, and referees would get the same enhanced criminal penalty protection as law officers, firefighters, EMTs, prison staff, and public officials under a bill the Senate passed Wednesday.

SB 129 increases the penalty for assault from a misdemeanor to a Class 6 felony. A Class 6 felony is punishable by up to two years in prison or up to a $4,000 fine.

The bill also increases aggravated assault to a Class 2 felony. A Class 2 felony is punishable by up to 25 years in prison or up to a $50,000 fine.

A bill supporter, Republican Sen. Bryan Breitling from Miller, said the enhanced penalties are a last resort for a troublesome student.

“We (school boards) look at every specific situation,” Breitling said. “It is not intended as the first response but the last response. It is another tool in the toolbox.”

Measure opponent, Democratic Sen. Reynold Nesiba from Sioux Falls, said the bill had good intentions but was “the easy way out” in dealing with challenging students.

“Are we doing all that we can do to get students the help that they need?” Nesiba asked.

He added that the bill would only increase criminality and not help students.

SB 129 passed on a 22 to 12 vote. It now goes to a House committee for further consideration.

Copyright 2023 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rising Star of the West 2023
The area where a man was shot and killed last month has been plagued by violence.
Man shot in North Rapid last month has been identified
The Second Amendment gives Americans the right to bear arms, and with Red Flag laws in...
Two gun law proposals failed to get out of South Dakota committee
Rosebud Reservation will be first reservation for TLW to help.
Rosebud Reservation will see new jobs and accessible internet within the next year
With the new Oyate, Health Center plans to demolish and use the location of the "old" Sioux San...
Committee withdraws from plan to preserve the historic Sioux San Hospital building

Latest News

Child vaccination rates are down since COVID-19 pandemic.
SD legislators balk at handcuffing Department of Health on childhood vaccinations
Deadwood sports betting could go statewide
This is another New Orleans classic from the 1930s. It has an international flavor - American...
Mixology at Home - Vieux Carre
The South Dakota State Capitol Building in Pierre.
Senate narrowly passes bill to alter election process in South Dakota