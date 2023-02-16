Rosebud Reservation will see new jobs and accessible internet within the next year

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) -A company is in the works on the Rosebud Sioux Reservation that aims to bring with it more jobs, and accessible internet to underserved rural areas.

Tribal Lands Wireless says they will provide a state-of-the-art, high-speed telecommunications network to reservations across the country starting with the Rosebud Sioux Reservation.

The project is funded by a federal grant.

Part of TLW Networks is the EdgeNet Wireless Network, which will provide low-cost internet access without the cost of peripheral equipment.

TLW Networks is working on the project and plans to have the network ready within the next year.

In addition to internet access, the company will also bring jobs to the reservation.

“First of all, there will be jobs during the construction period, we will be hiring local residents there. And we also will have a training program, apprenticeship program, and particularly a tower climbing program for them. And after the network is established they will be running the operations center of the network,” said Rounsevelle “Skip” Schaum, Chairman & CEO TLW Networks INC.

Once the network is established, the company will offer educational and healthcare videos to the tribe.

