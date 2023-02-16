Rapid City looking to expand up, not out

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Rapid City is continuing to expand, and with the influx of people comes an influx of housing needs.

Because of the increasing population, the city’s community development department suggests moving up instead of out.

“Rapid City is a growing community with more people moving here all the time, looking at ways that We can accommodate that future growth and also preserve the hills. The more We grow out into lands of the Black Hills, the more impact that has on our quality of life and our character here,” said Sarah Hanzel, Planning Projects Division Manager with Rapid City Community Development Department.

During Wednesday’s Legal and Finance Committee meeting, an ordinance amendment was passed that would allow an extra five feet to buildings, moving the maximum height from 35 feet to 40.

“One of the important planning goals We have for the community is to look at ways that We can grow up where it makes sense, and then We have less reliance on growing outward. That’s a really efficient and smart way to grow the city,” Hanzel continued.

While five feet doesn’t seem like much, Hanzel says it’s a start. She added the city will continue to study the issue and look at other options for expanding up in the future.

The ordinance now heads to the full city council Tuesday.

Copyright 2023 KOTA. All rights reserved.