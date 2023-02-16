No student should have to study while hungry

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - After being closed for two years, a school district can open its food pantry doors once again. The pantry at Rapid City High School closed during COVID-19 but opened it’s doors again Thursday to help the community.

People using the pantry aren’t limited, families can come in and grab as many items as they need. Not only are non-perishable food items available, but so are things like frozen pizzas, instant meals, laundry soaps, and ground beef.

The pantry is open to all families of RCAS students, with valid ID.

“So, this is our reopening after COVID, the pantry will be opened once a month, and if anyone is interested in donating, they can donate through Feeding South Dakota,” said Anita Deranleau, RCAS McKinney-Vento coordinator.

The food pantry will be open every third Thursday from 3:30 to 5 p.m. until May.

After the school year, the district will reassess the needs and may continue the program during the summer.

