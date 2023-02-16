No student should have to study while hungry

RCAS will be able help families in need again.
RCAS will be able help families in need again.(Juliana Alford)
By Juliana Alford
Published: Feb. 16, 2023 at 3:09 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - After being closed for two years, a school district can open its food pantry doors once again. The pantry at Rapid City High School closed during COVID-19 but opened it’s doors again Thursday to help the community.

People using the pantry aren’t limited, families can come in and grab as many items as they need. Not only are non-perishable food items available, but so are things like frozen pizzas, instant meals, laundry soaps, and ground beef.

The pantry is open to all families of RCAS students, with valid ID.

“So, this is our reopening after COVID, the pantry will be opened once a month, and if anyone is interested in donating, they can donate through Feeding South Dakota,” said Anita Deranleau, RCAS McKinney-Vento coordinator.

The food pantry will be open every third Thursday from 3:30 to 5 p.m. until May.

After the school year, the district will reassess the needs and may continue the program during the summer.

Copyright 2023 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rising Star of the West 2023
The area where a man was shot and killed last month has been plagued by violence.
Man shot in North Rapid last month has been identified
The Second Amendment gives Americans the right to bear arms, and with Red Flag laws in...
Two gun law proposals failed to get out of South Dakota committee
Rosebud Reservation will be first reservation for TLW to help.
Rosebud Reservation will see new jobs and accessible internet within the next year
With the new Oyate, Health Center plans to demolish and use the location of the "old" Sioux San...
Committee withdraws from plan to preserve the historic Sioux San Hospital building

Latest News

Lower 50s for some
Very nice to end the week
Black Hills Homebuilders Association talks with Good Morning Black Hills about the annual pub...
The Black Hills Homebuilders Association hosts its 11th annual pub crawl fundraiser
This Rapid City Police Department body camera image shows an officer trying to taze Ira Julian...
DCI: RCPD officer ‘faced a clear danger’ in Jan. 18 shooting
Like several other state construction projects, the new minerals lab under construction on the...
Unexpected Expenses: State project costs jump by millions