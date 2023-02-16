Jason Salamun announces mayoral campaign

Jason Salamun sign on his podium, announcement day
Jason Salamun sign on his podium, announcement day(KOTA/KEVN)
By KEVN Staff
Published: Feb. 15, 2023 at 5:18 PM MST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - City Councilman Jason Salamun announced today his bid to be Rapid City’s next mayor.

Salamun is the third person to throw his hat in the ring. Since the announcement Mayor Steve Allender will not seek reelection, Ron Weifenback and Laura Armstrong have each announced their campaigns. Salamun says He plans to focus his campaign on public safety and crime prevention.

“We need more accountability, We need to do a better job at recruiting and retaining great police officers in our community cause of all the plans. We have to make this as great a place as possible, doesn’t mean anything if we aren’t safe.”

In addition to safety, Salamun says He wants to take a quote “commonsense approach” to any issues He will face, as well as to work with the Native American community.

“I think We need to make sure that We send a signal that Rapid City, is a place where We believe every person has value, worth, and potential because They do regardless of what They look like and where They come from.”

The cutoff date to file for mayor or city council is March 28. The election will take place in June.

