Committee withdraws from plan to preserve the historic Sioux San Hospital building

By Humberto Giles-Sanchez
Published: Feb. 15, 2023 at 7:12 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The decision to withdraw from the resolution to support the preservation of the Rapid City Sioux San Hospital was made Wednesday at the Legal and Finance Committee meeting.

This comes after Rapid City Councilman Greg Strommen said, They had received the knowledge of a plan to see the Sioux San Hospital demolished and replaced by a possible memorial.

The initial thought process of some community members supporting the proposed resolution to preserve the building was that once the building was demolished nothing would be built in its place and a piece of history would be lost.

“The question was asked, what’s going to become of the old Sioux San Hospital building, it’s a historic landmark in Rapid City, and it’s been around for years, and people that have used that building for years or have worked there have told us They would like to see something done with that building. Like repurposing it rather than having it demolished, and all We knew was that the plan was to demolish it,” said City of Rapid City Ward 3 Councilman Greg Strommen.

The information not provided to Strommen until recently was what was going to replace the building when demolished.

“On the bright side, We did learn that there are plans for the outbuildings I think a coffee shop was mentioned a farmers’ market, and a memorial garden in that area where the building stands,” explained Strommen.

Other reasons that led to the withdrawal were the cost of repurposing the building and the possible reduction of the current patient care budget at the Oyate Medical Center.

