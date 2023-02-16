The Black Hills Homebuilders Association hosts its 11th annual pub crawl fundraiser

Pub Crawl 2023 fundraiser helps two families in need
By Alena Neves
Published: Feb. 16, 2023 at 3:24 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - For the 2023 Black Hills Homebuilders Association, the 11th annual Pubcrawl is shaping up to be a special fundraiser as they help two families from the community put their lives back together.

Amber Irving, President of the Black Hills Homebuilders Association says they are trying to beat last year’s goals because the need for helping families has increased and they have added new activities to make the event more fun for donors.

“We are bringing in new things, we’ve got new games, and we are bringing in a silent auction this year. We will have two separate fundraisers when you walk into the event center all to help these two families to relieve some of that burden with their tragedy,” Irving said.

The pub crawl will take place Saturday, Feb. 18, at the James Kuerstad Event Center, Central States Fairgrounds, beginning at 2 p.m. with the final draw card at 4 p.m. and the live auction to follow at 4:30 p.m. To watch the full interview, please click on the video link above.

