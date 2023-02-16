Area students take a break from school to cheer on the Rush

Rush School Day
Rush School Day
By Shelby Peplowski
Published: Feb. 15, 2023 at 6:48 PM MST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) -There was plenty of excitement this morning at the Monument Ice Arena as the Rapid City Rush hosted their 5th annual School Day Game against the Toledo Walleye. Students from around the area got to take a break from their regular school day and watch the game. “We’re proud to once again host thousands of local students at our School Day game.” Rush President Todd Mackin said adding, “Our organization strives to be a community partner, and to have the opportunity to provide this experience for these students is something we look forward to every single year.”

However, the day was not without learning as during intermission, students received a lesson in sign language from the Communication Service for the Deaf and a presentation from the Journey Museum and Learning Center.

Copyright 2023 KEVN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The area where a man was shot and killed last month has been plagued by violence.
Man shot in North Rapid last month has been identified
Juanita Wolfe was sentenced for vehicular homicide.
Rapid City woman sentenced to 15 years for vehicular homicide
Rising Star of the West 2023
Rep. Fred Deutsch (R- Florence) testifies at a legislative committee in Pierre.
South Dakota Highway Patrol investigating death threat against two state lawmakers
The project is 700 acres spanning from Eglin and East North to Highway 44. It will not bring...
DDI ‘ahead of schedule’ with various projects around Rapid City

Latest News

Jason Salamun sign on his podium, announcement day
Jason Salamun announces mayoral campaign
Colorado Blvd. Study
Colorado Boulevard in Spearfish may be getting an upgrade
Apartment Height
Rapid City looking to expand up, not out
Highs in the 30s
Warmer weather by the end of the week