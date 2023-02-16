6 injured, including 4 children, after truck rear-ends Amish buggy

Six people, including four children, were injured after a pickup truck rear-ended an Amish buggy on Tuesday afternoon.
By KCRG Staff and Andrew McMunn
Published: Feb. 15, 2023 at 6:43 PM MST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLWELL, Iowa (KCRG/Gray News) - Officials in Iowa said six people, including four children, were injured after a pickup truck rear-ended an Amish buggy Tuesday afternoon.

The Iowa State Patrol said the accident happened around 3:30 p.m. in Floyd County near Colwell in northern Iowa.

Authorities said the people in the buggy were ejected after a pickup truck rear-ended the buggy.

A baby, and children ages two, four, and six were taken to the hospital along with two adults. Officials have not provided an update on their condition.

The crash remains under investigation.

Copyright 2023 KCRG via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The area where a man was shot and killed last month has been plagued by violence.
Man shot in North Rapid last month has been identified
Juanita Wolfe was sentenced for vehicular homicide.
Rapid City woman sentenced to 15 years for vehicular homicide
Rising Star of the West 2023
Rep. Fred Deutsch (R- Florence) testifies at a legislative committee in Pierre.
South Dakota Highway Patrol investigating death threat against two state lawmakers
The project is 700 acres spanning from Eglin and East North to Highway 44. It will not bring...
DDI ‘ahead of schedule’ with various projects around Rapid City

Latest News

President Joe Biden speaks at the IBEW Local 26 union, Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2023, in Lanham, Md.
AP source: FBI searched University of Delaware in Biden documents probe
Rush School Day
Area students take a break from school to cheer on the Rush
This photo taken with a drone shows portions of a Norfolk and Southern freight train that...
Ohio town takes derailment questions; state considers suing
Rare video of the 1986 dive on the wreckage of the Titanic is being released.
It was ‘haunting’: Ballard recalls mission to Titanic site