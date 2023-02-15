Your pet could be the next Cadbury Bunny – and win $5,000

Cadbury is hosting its 5th annual Cadbury Bunny tryouts, looking for the next big star of its...
Cadbury is hosting its 5th annual Cadbury Bunny tryouts, looking for the next big star of its beloved Easter commercial.(The Hershey Company/handout)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Feb. 15, 2023 at 3:15 PM MST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – Your rescue pet could be the next Cadbury Bunny!

Cadbury is hosting its 5th annual Cadbury Bunny tryouts, looking for the next big star of its beloved Easter commercial.

This year, the brand said it wants to spotlight a rescue pet, continuing Cadbury’s longstanding partnership with the ASPCA.

The contest entry period runs Feb. 15-23. The top 10 finalists will be announced on March 6, and fans will have until March 14 to cast their votes.

The commercial featuring the winning pet will air in March, and the winner will take home a cash prize of $5,000. Another $5,000 will be donated to the animal shelter of the winner’s choice.

Participants must be residents of the United States and must be at least 18 years old. If selected as a top 10 finalist, you’ll be required to upload a video submission to Cadbury.

To enter, visit cadburytryouts.com to upload a photo of your pet wearing the iconic Cadbury Bunny ears and complete the contest entry form.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The area where a man was shot and killed last month has been plagued by violence.
Man shot in North Rapid last month has been identified
Juanita Wolfe was sentenced for vehicular homicide.
Rapid City woman sentenced to 15 years for vehicular homicide
Rising Star of the West 2023
Rep. Fred Deutsch (R- Florence) testifies at a legislative committee in Pierre.
South Dakota Highway Patrol investigating death threat against two state lawmakers
Automobiles and the sickest bikes have a tendency to bring groups of people together and this...
The 2023 Counts Car show hits the Black Hills with the coolest cars

Latest News

FILE - Texas head coach Chris Beard talks to his players during the first half of an NCAA...
Texas prosecutor drops domestic violence case against Chris Beard
FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks at a campaign event at the South Carolina...
Judge to Trump: Too late to offer DNA to rebut rape claim
Highs in the 30s
Warmer weather by the end of the week
Jessie Blanchard's jeep bumper holds a sticker with the slogan "Yes We Narcan" on Monday, Jan....
Panel backs moving opioid antidote Narcan over the counter
FILE - Robert Duvall attends the premiere for "Widows" on day 3 of the Toronto International...
Town can’t refuse Amazon offer despite Duvall opposition