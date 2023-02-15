WATCH: Families brawl outside of California courthouse in connection with deadly crash

Emotions ran high outside of a courthouse as the suspect accused in a crash that killed five people made his first court appearance. (KMAX/KVOR, CNN Newsource)
By KMAX/KVOR Staff
Published: Feb. 15, 2023 at 7:32 AM MST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KMAX/KOVR) - Sacramento County Sheriff’s Deputies rushed in to break up more than half a dozen people fighting outside of a courthouse on Tuesday.

Emotions were running high when Cameron Garcia, 28, faced a judge.

He is accused of driving under the influence when an SUV hit a tree on Highway 160, killing five people. Four of them were teenagers.

“He’s very sad and depressed over what has happened. You know, there has been a significant loss of life, family and friends that he was close with,” Garcia’s attorney said.

Garcia faces several charges, including vehicular manslaughter while driving intoxicated. He is also accused of carjacking after the crash.

Family members of Monte Nunn, one of the victims in the crash, said Nunn and Garcia had been friends for years and even lived together.

Copyright 2023 KMAX/KOVR via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The area where a man was shot and killed last month has been plagued by violence.
Man shot in North Rapid last month has been identified
Juanita Wolfe was sentenced for vehicular homicide.
Rapid City woman sentenced to 15 years for vehicular homicide
Rising Star of the West 2023
Rep. Fred Deutsch (R- Florence) testifies at a legislative committee in Pierre.
South Dakota Highway Patrol investigating death threat against two state lawmakers
Cheerleaders from Rushmore Athletics traveling to international competition
Cheerleaders from Rushmore Athletics traveling to competition in Orlando

Latest News

Jessie Blanchard's jeep bumper holds a sticker with the slogan "Yes We Narcan" on Monday, Jan....
FDA considers making Narcan available without prescription
The Tops grocery store is shown after a mass shooting that claimed 10 lives in May 2022.
Victims’ relatives speak at Buffalo supermarket gunman’s sentencing
President Joe Biden speaks about his administration's plans to protect Social Security and...
White House: GOP plans would drive deficits up $3 trillion
FILE - Basketball legend Michael Jordan speaks during a press conference ahead of an NBA...
Michael Jordan donates $10M to Make-A-Wish for 60th birthday
An aerial view of an apartment building hit by a Russian rocket in Kramatorsk, Ukraine,...
Russia claims minor Ukraine progress, Kyiv readies offensive