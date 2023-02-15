Warmer temperatures will return towards the end of the week

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Cold temperatures will continue tonight with lows dropping into the single digits for some. Highs tomorrow will be a bit warmer with 30s for much of the area. We will continue to warm up for Friday with 50s expected for some. Highs over the weekend will be in the 40s, but colder temperatures are expected for the middle and end of next week. There is also the potential for a major winter storm to impact our area next week. The heaviest snowfall looks to fall on Wednesday. We’ll have more details on that storm as it gets closer.

