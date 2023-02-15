Touchdowns and trash talk: Senators Mike Rounds and Kevin Cramer make good on a bet

By Molly Martinez
Published: Feb. 15, 2023 at 2:05 PM MST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - Before the FCS championship game back in January, Senators Mike Rounds and Kevin Cramer made a bet.

Loser would have to provide lunch for the other’s staff.

Senator Kevin Cramer took this job seriously after the jackrabbits bested the bison, personally flying bison burgers in his checked bag back from North Dakota.

Mike Rounds also pitched in some pints of South Dakota’s famous jackrabbit ice cream.

Cramer says there’s a silver lining to losing.

“I obviously lost, because I actually won because now my staff doesn’t have to eat rabbit meat,” said Cramer. “Its way easier to eat bison meat.”

Mike Rounds retorted, “Listen this guy talks trash all the time. He’s not as bad as Hoeven is. But this was good, this was fun.”

Senators John Hoeven and John Thune were also in attendance at Wednesday’s lunch.

The lawmakers both say their teams are the ones to watch next season.

