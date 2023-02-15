Rapid City common council to consider bridge inspection resolution

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The city public works committee considered a bridge inspection measure to authorize the mayor and finance director to hopefully sign the bridge reinspection program.

There are 32 bridges in Rapid City’s limits under the program. The resolution authorizes the South Dakota Department of Transportation to hire a consultant to complete inspections of all required bridges at one-to-two-year intervals.

”We inspect most bridges every other year and some bridges every year. It depends on the condition of the bridge so I believe this year we’re probably up for a short schedule. Last year I think they inspected 31 bridges and this year we’ll inspect a lesser number,” said public works director, Dale Tech for the city of Rapid City.

The bridge inspection program passed the committee and awaits final council approval at next Tuesday’s Rapid City council meeting.

