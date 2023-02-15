New legislative act proposed to help combat illegal fentanyl crisis

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Senator John Thune recently introduced the Justice Against Sponsors of Illicit Fentanyl Act into the US Congress. The legislation would try to amend foreign sovereign immunity and anti-terrorism laws.

The act would allow victims of fentanyl and their survivors to bring civil claims against nations that supposedly enable the entry of the drug into the United States. The bill would eliminate immunity protections for foreign nations that assist in trafficking.

The JASIFA will mirror the Justice Against Sponsors of Terrorism Act, which permits civil claims for physical injuries to either a person or their property that occurred in the US as a result of international terrorism.

Senator John Thune said fentanyl overdoses are the leading cause of death for US adults between the ages of 18 and 45. Last week the Pennington County sheriff was on capitol hill hinting at the issue of illegal drugs coming across the border and into our communities.

”The amount of methamphetamine and fentanyl that has been coming across the border to communities near me and you has been extreme over the last several years and the critical importance step is closing that border down to give us a chance to get ahead of that,” said Pennington County sheriff Brian Mueller.

According to the CDC, in 2020, about 75% of overdoses involved opioids, and out of those overdoses, 82% involved synthetic opioids.

