Box Elder police are giving back to senior citizens this Valentine’s Day

Valentine’s day, a day of fancy dinners, flowers, and chocolates. It can also be a time to give back and be selfless for others.
By Kayla Henderson
Published: Feb. 14, 2023 at 7:42 PM MST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Box Elder, S.D. (KEVN) - Valentine’s day, a day of fancy dinners, flowers, and chocolates. It can also be a time to give back and be selfless for others. This year, 11 senior citizens in Box Elder were nominated by a special someone to ensure they receive the love they still deserve.

The Box Elder police department collects the nominations, then knocks on the senior’s door to hand them their tokens of appreciation.

“We’ve been doing this since 2019 off and on which is going to be an annual event here from here on out,” said Box Elder police officer John Cargill.

“It’s wonderful, it’s super; we have a lot of love for this city, and the city has been very good to us and to our family,” said one of the nominees.

Public information officer for the City of Box Elder, Matt Connor, says it’s a wonderful opportunity for our police department and our community to coordinate together to nominate senior citizens for a special honor.

