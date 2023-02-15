Attorney alleges Brian Laundrie’s mother wrote letter offering to help bury a body

Gabby Petito's parents are suing the parents of her fiancé, Brian Laundrie, for emotional...
Gabby Petito's parents are suing the parents of her fiancé, Brian Laundrie, for emotional distress in relation to Petito’s death during a 2021 road trip.(Gabby Petito / Instagram)
Published: Feb. 14, 2023
(CNN) - An attorney has accused Brian Laundrie’s mother of possibly offering him a shovel to bury Gabby Petito’s body in a letter to her son.

Patrick Reilly, an attorney for the parents of Gabby Petito, revealed knowledge of a letter to that effect during a remote court hearing Tuesday. He said that he saw the letter from Brian Laundrie’s mother at an FBI regional office.

Reilly claims the letter offered Brian Laundrie assistance such as “helping him get out of prison, getting a shovel and some other things,” according to CNN. He said the envelope read “burn after reading.”

The Petitos are suing the Laundries for emotional distress in relation to Gabby Petito’s death during a 2021 road trip with her fiancé, Brian Laundrie.

Gabby Petito’s remains were found at a national forest in Wyoming, and her death was ruled a homicide. The FBI says before taking his own life, Brian Laundrie wrote in a notebook he was responsible for his fiancée’s death.

A defense attorney for Laundrie’s parents said the letter is irrelevant to the lawsuit, and they shouldn’t have to produce it. He also claims the letter was written before the couple’s trip, CNN reports.

The case is set for trial in August.

