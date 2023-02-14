Snow clearing out and windy weather overnight

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - We’ll continue to see snowfall over the next few hours, but the snow is expected to dissipate throughout the evening. By midnight, most of our area will be dry. An additional 3-5 inches is possible for the northern hills, with up to 2 inches possible for Northeast Wyoming. The South Dakota Plains will likely see little to no accumulation. Dry weather looks to continue for the rest of the week. Windy weather is expected to continue throughout the night. Wind gusts could reach up to 60 mph at times. It will get better by the morning, but minor wind gusts are still possible. The winds will then calm down completely by the evening tomorrow. Temperatures tonight will be cold, especially for northern and western counties with single digits expected. Highs tomorrow will be a lot colder with temperatures only peaking in the 20s. Conditions will slowly improve the rest of the week with 50s possible Friday and Saturday.

