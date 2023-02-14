Severe blood shortage has Vitalant calling on donors

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - February is heart health month and because of that, there’s no better time to give blood and save a life. Due to severe blood shortages, Vitalant is operating in a severe drought of blood donation.

Tori Robbins from Vitalant says “even though we are not in an emergency shortage like last month, we are running two days on hand of each blood type and we need to be at four days on hand.” Robbins says they are offering $10 Amazon gift cards for the month of February when you donate blood. The Amazon gift card promotion is only for February.

If you are looking to donate blood go to the Vitalant website and put in your zip code to see the nearest donation center near you.

