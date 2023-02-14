Not sure about a pet? Now you can check one out for a while

The Humane Society of the Black Hills now offers a new program for volunteers.
By Juliana Alford
Published: Feb. 13, 2023 at 5:03 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Are you single, love cuddles, and want a cute date? Although Valentine;s Day is over, there are still ways to find a companion. The Humane Society of the Black Hills now offers a program where you can rent a pet.

Rent a pet is an option for someone who isn’t fully ready to commit to bringing an animal home fur-ever.

Volunteers who sign up and will go through a training class first and then could be eligible to rent a pet for a day.

Mostly dogs will be available to take out for the day since they are more sociable. Dogs will come with information about what activities they like, and how they like to spend their free time. Some dogs love to run 5ks and some dogs love to go through the drive thru for a pet-friendly treat, the paws-ibilities are endless.

“We’ll put the dogs through a series of behavioral tests just to make sure they’re comfortable being around strangers and things like that. Or if they do have some anxieties and are a little more fearful of people, they might just be able to go through the drive through at Starbucks or something, where they are still getting out and socialized, but at their own comfort level,” said Kay Kieper, outreach education coordinator, Black Hills Humane Society.

Once you are done with the animal, you can return it to the Humane Society.

Rising Star of the West 2023

