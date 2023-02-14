M&M’s announces return of spokescandies after brief hiatus

M&M’s announced Tuesday the candies are back for good after a controversial year.
M&M’s announced Tuesday the candies are back for good after a controversial year.(M&Ms via CNN Newsource)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Feb. 14, 2023 at 1:18 PM MST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – The M&M’s spokescandies are back again after a brief hiatus for the Super Bowl.

M&M’s announced Tuesday the candies are back for good after a controversial year.

“Over the past year, the conversation around our iconic spokescandies reached new heights but at times got a bit ‘lively,’” the company said in a news release.

In January 2022, M&M’s updated the spokescandies, which was met by backlash by some. For example, Tucker Carlson complained the candy company was making the M&M characters “less sexy” by changing their footwear. The Green M&M’s go-go boots were switched out for sneakers, and the Brown M&M’s stiletto heels were switched out for heels that were a tad shorter.

In September 2022, M&M’s introduced the Purple M&M, who “inspires us to use our platform to increase visibility, and improve the gender balance in our cast, while reminding us to embrace our authentic selves,” the company said.

The company was also met with backlash after announcing an all-female pack of M&M’s, featuring the Green, Brown and Purple candies.

M&M’s decided to put the spokescandies on pause, instead featuring actress Maya Rudolph in their Super Bowl commercial last weekend.

To celebrate the return of the spokescandies, the brand is “doubling down on its most recent initiative: supporting women who are flipping the status quo.”

M&M’s is increasing the number of $10,000 grants offered to change-making women from 10 to 20. The winners will be spotlighted across M&M’S digital and social platforms on International Women’s Day on March 8.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Juanita Wolfe was sentenced for vehicular homicide.
Rapid City woman sentenced to 15 years for vehicular homicide
The area where a man was shot and killed last month has been plagued by violence.
Man shot in North Rapid last month has been identified
Rising Star of the West 2023
A dog owner in Kansas says he find out his pet ingested meth while walking in the park.
‘Shocked’: Dog rushed to vet clinic after ingesting meth at park
Two South Dakota men, one from Spearfish and the other from Camp Crook, are charged in a...
2 South Dakota men arrested for Montana homicide

Latest News

FILE - Lael Brainard, President Joe Biden's nominee to be Vice Chair of the Federal Reserve,...
Biden names Fed vice chair Brainard to head Economic Council
Consumer prices are edging higher in January, but annual inflation remains on the decline. (CNN)
Consumer prices edged higher in Jan., annual inflation remains on the decline
FILE - Sen. Dianne Feinstein, D-Calif., arrives for the Senate Democratic Caucus leadership...
California Sen. Feinstein says she won’t run for reelection
A Broward County elementary school formed a giant heart in honor of the Parkland victims.
Parkland remembers victims 5 years after school massacre
A total of 11 suspects in the killing are now in U.S. custody. (Source: Gray News)
US detains 4 more suspects in slain Haitian president probe