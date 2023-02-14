Flowers that last a lifetime support SD Mines club

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Tuesday, the Blacksmithing Club at South Dakota Mines sold a gift that will last a lifetime. Combining engineering and art, students sculpted metal roses for Valentine’s Day.

In addition to hand-making each rose, students spray painted each flower, with some sticking to basic color schemes while others opting for something a bit unique. One rose takes about 15 mins to create.

For this year’s crop, the blacksmithing cub tried something new, they cut out the petals for the roses to make them easier to manipulate into shape.

“This is our first year cutting our own petals. So, we’re able to kind of go wild with how intricate we want to make them. I think people really like the way that they look this year. People really like the colors and everyone wants to come back to get some more next year,” said Antonio Romero, a member of the club.

The blacksmithing club works out of the school’s foundry, a workshop that is open to the community at no cost.

Copyright 2023 KEVN. All rights reserved.