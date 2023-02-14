DDI ‘ahead of schedule’ with various projects around Rapid City

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - From the biggest industrial development the city has seen to a complex renovation near one of the busiest intersections. Rapid City is growing, and construction projects have been underway to accommodate the coming families.

Commercial projects like Dakota Market Square continue to see renovations to the complex. Phase 1 of the project saw it lease 78,800 sq. ft., and with phase two underway, more businesses are coming to that area.

“We’ve filled out a majority of the spaces already, which is what we were aiming for. We combined healthcare with office space and retail with government and non-government, and it worked out well,” said Dream Design International president Hani Shafai.

With booming businesses coming to consumers who need a place to stay, the Shepherd Hills project spanning 700 acres, is aiming to do just that.

“We will have approximately 2,000 apartments in that subdivision, and we’ll have over 1,200 single-family homes,” explained Shafai. “Currently, the construction is ahead of schedule.”

Finally, an update on the largest industrial development in Rapid City’s history, the Black Hills Industrial Center. The project will provide more than 2,000 professional jobs in the first phase, improving the wage scale in the region.

“The grading for the first phase is almost done and we anticipate starting on the utilities within the next 60 to 90 days. We have several clients that are interested and hopefully we can break ground with some of them in the next few months,” said Shafai.

These projects are projected to provide several new career opportunities along with more affordable housing that would entice even more people to move to the Black Hills.

