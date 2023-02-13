South Dakota lawmakers ponder future of drag shows

The South Dakota State Capitol Building in Pierre.
The South Dakota State Capitol Building in Pierre.(Austin Goss DNN/KOTA)
By Todd Epp
Published: Feb. 13, 2023 at 8:44 AM MST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
PIERRE, S.D. (SDBA) - A House committee tables one bill dealing with “drag shows” but passes another Monday.

The House State Affairs Committee passes House Bill 1116, which disallows the use of school district, state university, or state property to be used in hosting lewd or lascivious content.

The bill’s sponsor, Republican Rep. Chris Karr from Sioux Falls, said the bill gives the Board of Regents and other public school officials the authority to ban lewd and lascivious events.

Bill supporter, Florence Thompson with South Dakotan Citizens for Liberty, said that the “drag shows” demean women. She said schools would never allow performers in blackface or performances that demean Native Americans.

Dianna Miller, a lobbyist for the Large School Group, opposed the bill. She said the bill “has a lot to do with perception.”

Garrett Satterlee, an SDSU student, said the restrictions could endanger events like Hobo Day and theater productions.

A “drag show” event at SDSU last fall prompted the two measures.

HB 1116 passed on an 11 to 1 vote.

The committee also tabled HB 1125, which would outlaw “drag show” performances that are harmful to minors.

That bill defines “drag performance” as:

“…[S]inging, speaking, dancing, acting, simulation, or pantomiming, where a performer, in a lewd and lascivious manner, and in the presence of others, exhibits a gender identity that is different from the performer’s biological sex through the use of clothing, makeup, or other physical markers….”

The motion to favorably pass the bill failed on a 6 to 6 vote, with Democratic Rep. Oren Lesmeister of Parade excused.

The committee then voted 7 to 5 to table the bill. This means it can still be considered.

