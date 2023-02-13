Rapid City woman sentenced to 15 years for vehicular homicide

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - A Rapid City woman was sentenced on Monday after pleading guilty to vehicular homicide.

Juanita Wolfe, 28, was sentenced to 15 years in prison with three years suspended. She will spend a total of 12 years in the penitentiary.

In 2021, Wolfe was driving on Country Road, west of Box Elder when the vehicle rolled. The passenger, 27-year-old Ty Brown Otter, died in the crash.

Wolfe was originally charged with four other crimes, including injection of methamphetamine, DUI, and driving with a suspended license. The plea deal allowed for those charges to be dropped, as well as driving violations dating back to 2019.

