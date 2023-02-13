Rapid City helps bring awareness and support to heart disease

23rd annual February Freeze hosted in Founders Park.
23rd annual February Freeze hosted in Founders Park.(Juliana Alford)
By Juliana Alford
Published: Feb. 13, 2023 at 8:51 AM MST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Sunday, around 400 people and dogs gathered in Founders Park for the 23rd annual 5k February Freeze. This was free to attend and was hosted by Monument Health to bring awareness and support to heart disease.

“We would just like to say thank you to the community for coming together. We had 96 prizes donated for us this year, which is huge,” said Breahna Barker, an Exercise physiologist at Monument Health.

This 5k kicked off the National Cardiac Rehabilitation week which goes from February 13th to February 19th.

This week was founded by the American Association of Cardiovascular and Pulmonary Rehabilitation.

Cardiac rehabilitation is for anyone recovering from a heart problem, heart failure, or a heart attack. Some of the benefits of rehabilitation include strengthening your body and heart, relieving chest pain, and reducing stress.

According to the CDC, one in four people has already suffered from a heart attack, and about 800,00 thousand people have a heart attack every year in the United States.

According to National Today, cardiac diseases are some of the leading causes of death, which claim one million lives per year.

Although the event brought awareness and support to heart disease, one boy said he was there for a different reason.

“cause my mom wanted to have a workout,” said Braxtyn, a participant in February Freeze.

In addition, the Black Hills Humane Society was also at the event, to help get one of their three-legged dogs adopted.

“She was our trial dog, so we wanted to see how she did, and she did amazing. So, this is something we definitely want to start incorporating into our facility. Having people take our dogs out for us, get them out there, get the public to see how wonderful these dogs are, so they can come on down to adopt them,” said Kay Kieper, outreach education coordinator, Black Hills Humane Society.

Events like the February Freeze 5k walk and run are held across the United States to help raise awareness and celebrate the accomplishments of cardiac patients.

Copyright 2023 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two South Dakota men, one from Spearfish and the other from Camp Crook, are charged in a...
2 South Dakota men arrested for Montana homicide
LGBTQ+ protestors
LGBTQ+ supporters protest House Bill 1080
Rapid Valley home in flames early Friday morning.
A driver crashed into a Rapid Valley home, engulfing it in flames
Brothers receive two different sentences in court Friday
A car crashed into a home on the 1400 block of Degeest Drive Friday morning.
Driver dead after crashing into Rapid Valley home

Latest News

Representatives Scott Odenbach (R-Spearfish) and Chris Karr (R-Sioux Falls) listen to a House...
House panel advances one bill limiting “kid friendly” drag shows, tables another
A CDC study published on Wednesday provides further evidence that Tdap vaccination during...
Whooping cough vaccination during pregnancy benefits U.S. infants
Matters of the State: HB 1080 clears Senate; Clarifying abortion exception
As the weather starts to change with the season, the chairman of Wall Drug Store is hopeful for...
‘Window’ to the Badlands optimistic tourism outlook