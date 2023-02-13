Heavy snowfall for some tomorrow

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - There are Winter Storm Warnings in effect for the Northern Black Hills along with portions of Northeast Wyoming. There are also Winter Weather Advisories in effect for Northwestern South Dakota along with Rapid City and Eastern Counties. These will go into effect either tonight or tomorrow morning and last until early Wednesday. Snowfall will move into the area early tomorrow morning from the northwest and spread across a lot of our area by the late morning and early afternoon. The snow is expected to dissipate drastically as it moves south past the Central Black Hills. Most locations to the south of Pennington County will see very little snowfall. However, anywhere from 4 to 10 inches of snowfall is possible for those in the Winter Storm Warning, which include the northern hills along with Gillette and Sheridan. Those in the Winter Weather Advisory will see anywhere from a trace to up to 4 inches. There will also be some pretty gusty winds along with the snowfall. A Wind Advisory will go into effect at 2pm tomorrow and last until 11am Wednesday for Eastern Custer County. Although the Wind Advisory is concentrated on a small area, most of our region will see very gusty winds during the afternoon and evening tomorrow with wind gusts up to 55 mph possible. For temperatures, lows tonight will still be fairly mild with much of our area only dropping into the upper 20s and lower 30s. Highs tomorrow won’t be much warmer than the lows tonight with temperatures expected to peak in the 30s with some locations reaching the lower 40s. Colder temperatures again for Wednesday with highs only expected to be in the 20s. After Wednesday, conditions will slowly improve with 50s possibly returning on Friday.

