The good, the bad, the ugly: Super Bowl ads 2023 review

Super Bowl 2023 is also one of the biggest nights in advertising
By Alena Neves
Published: Feb. 13, 2023 at 3:39 PM MST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Sunday night was the biggest night in football, and along with that comes the biggest night in advertising as well. Dawn Claymore, from Rapid City’s Midwest Marketing, was here to tell us all about the best and the worst of the Super Bowl advertisements.

When it came to this year’s Super Bowl, Claymore said, the advertisements this year were all about celebrities and inserting humor.

Claymore also shared some of her favorites like the Popcorners and the Dunkin’ Donuts ad with Jennifer Lopez and her husband Ben Affleck. This year’s theme was about having fun at the end of the day and that fun cost advertisers up to $7 million for a 30-second spot. If you want to see the full interview with Dawn, we invite you to click the link.

