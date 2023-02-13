Custer Search and Rescue team brings hiker down from Black Elk Peak

By Cyle Clark
Published: Feb. 13, 2023 at 3:14 PM MST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Sunday, Custer Country Search and Rescue was called out to Black Elk Peak after a woman experienced a medical emergency near the summit.

The woman, who was accompanied by other hikers, experienced severe abdominal pain while hiking back down the trailhead. The group called 911 and the search and rescue team reached the patient and provided care before she attempted the journey back down. The hiker was not able to walk down the summit on her own, so team members loaded her onto a stretcher and carried her down. According to a post by the search and rescue team, the icy, narrow trails made for a challenging journey.

The team carried the woman about a mile to a waiting ATV, where she was then transferred to an ambulance and taken to the hospital. Her condition was not released.

