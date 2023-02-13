Custer chef nominated for a James Beard Award

By Cyle Clark
Published: Feb. 13, 2023 at 1:47 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Singers have the Grammys and actors have the Oscars but for chefs, it’s the James Beard Award. And a Custer chef is one step closer to earning the medallion.

Joseph Raney and his wife Eliza opened Skogen Kitchen six years ago after moving to Custer from California.

The menu at Skogen Kitchen is inspired by the couple’s travels. Joseph wants to share flavors from around the world and hopes his love of food is highlighted in the menu.

Joseph says receiving the nomination is an honor and he is grateful for the support from the community.

”I think we chose Custer to be in a community and my wife is a small-town girl and happy wife, happy life. So, we took a chance, and we moved out here and I’m so glad we did. It’s just been amazing,” said Joseph on why his family choose Custer to settle down in.

Joseph thanks his entire team at Skogen Kitchen for their hard work in helping him achieve the nomination.

Copyright 2023 KEVN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two South Dakota men, one from Spearfish and the other from Camp Crook, are charged in a...
2 South Dakota men arrested for Montana homicide
LGBTQ+ protestors
LGBTQ+ supporters protest House Bill 1080
Brothers receive two different sentences in court Friday
Rapid Valley home in flames early Friday morning.
A driver crashed into a Rapid Valley home, engulfing it in flames
A car crashed into a home on the 1400 block of Degeest Drive Friday morning.
Driver dead after crashing into Rapid Valley home

Latest News

After a hiker experienced severe abdominal pain, the Custer Country Search and Rescue Team was...
Custer Search and Rescue team brings hiker down from Black Elk Peak
Juanita Wolfe was sentenced for vehicular homicide.
Rapid City woman sentenced to 15 years for vehicular homicide
Senator David Johnson (R-Rapid City) testifies in favor of SB 40, which would put every...
South Dakota Senate committee wants to axe convention primary process
Representatives Scott Odenbach (R-Spearfish) and Chris Karr (R-Sioux Falls) listen to a House...
House panel advances one bill limiting “kid friendly” drag shows, tables another