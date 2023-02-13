Custer chef nominated for a James Beard Award

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Singers have the Grammys and actors have the Oscars but for chefs, it’s the James Beard Award. And a Custer chef is one step closer to earning the medallion.

Joseph Raney and his wife Eliza opened Skogen Kitchen six years ago after moving to Custer from California.

The menu at Skogen Kitchen is inspired by the couple’s travels. Joseph wants to share flavors from around the world and hopes his love of food is highlighted in the menu.

Joseph says receiving the nomination is an honor and he is grateful for the support from the community.

”I think we chose Custer to be in a community and my wife is a small-town girl and happy wife, happy life. So, we took a chance, and we moved out here and I’m so glad we did. It’s just been amazing,” said Joseph on why his family choose Custer to settle down in.

Joseph thanks his entire team at Skogen Kitchen for their hard work in helping him achieve the nomination.

