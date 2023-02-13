The 2023 Counts Car show hits the Black Hills with the coolest cars

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Automobiles and the sickest bikes have a tendency to bring groups of people together and this year’s 2023 Counts Car Show will not be a disappointment.

A long-time active car club will be busy this weekend hosting their annual car show and member of the Counts of the Cobblestone Car Club. Lynn Delameter says they will be featuring one of the most classic cars this year.

He recommends that all car lovers should not miss the car show this weekend. The show will start on Friday and go through Sunday. For more information about the car show, we invite you to click on the link above to watch the full interview, and to purchase tickets you can click on the website.

