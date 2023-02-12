Puppy Kissing Booth, fundraiser for one South Dakota Non profit organization

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) -Kissing booths aren’t just for people. They’re but for puppies too.

K-9 indoor dog park and bar hosted border paws dog rescue for a valentine’s fundraiser and adoption event. The event started a few years ago to help raise money to support the nonprofit border paws dog rescue.

Saturday, the indoor dog park had a photo shoot with a Kissing booth theme.

”Our photographer will donate all the money raised back to border paws which is where these dogs are staying, so it will help us fit them and vet other dogs too,” said Bar K-9 Indoor Dog Park employee, Shaila Dominguez.

The dogs are not ready for adoption

