Jones breaks single-game scoring record in Cobblers’ win

First win under interim coach Schaefer
Aaliyah Jones, Rapid City Central
Aaliyah Jones, Rapid City Central(Ben Burns)
By Ben Burns
Published: Feb. 11, 2023 at 10:47 PM MST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The Rapid City Central girls basketball team has been down on its luck over the past month, losing their first-year head coach and a string of important games. But on Saturday, the Cobblers controlled their home court as Aaliyah Jones wrote her way into the history books. Ben Burns has highlights from their win against Yankton.

Copyright 2023 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A car crashed into a home on the 1400 block of Degeest Drive Friday morning.
Driver dead after crashing into Rapid Valley home
A couple says Starbucks overcharged them by more than $4,000 for a $10 coffee run.
Couple says Starbucks charged them nearly $4,500 for 2 cups of coffee
Two South Dakota men, one from Spearfish and the other from Camp Crook, are charged in a...
2 South Dakota men arrested for Montana homicide
Rapid Valley home in flames early Friday morning.
A driver crashed into a Rapid Valley home, engulfing it in flames
Precious Black Elk pleads guilty but mentally ill in death of 2-year-old child.
Box Elder woman admits to killing toddler

Latest News

Matt Marcinew of the Rapid City Rush
Rush take down Grizzlies in OT
Rapid City Central Basketball
Friday Night Frenzy, February 10, Part 2
Logan Nelson, Rapid City Rush
Friday Night Frenzy, February 10, Part 1
2-9 Stevens wrestlers
Stevens and Douglas wrestlers earn impressive victories