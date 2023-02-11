Friday Night Frenzy, February 10, Part 2

Raiders clash with Yankton, Central tussles with Tigers
Rapid City Central Basketball
Rapid City Central Basketball(Ben Burns)
By Vic Quick and Ben Burns
Published: Feb. 10, 2023 at 10:49 PM MST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The Rapid City Stevens girls basketball team went down-to-the-wire at the Heier Gymnasium against Yankton. Plus, the Central girls had a chance of snapping their growing losing streak Friday evening against Harrisburg. Vic Quick and Ben Burns break down those highlights and more in this edition of the Friday Night Frenzy.

Copyright 2023 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A couple says Starbucks overcharged them by more than $4,000 for a $10 coffee run.
Couple says Starbucks charged them nearly $4,500 for 2 cups of coffee
A car crashed into a home on the 1400 block of Degeest Drive Friday morning.
Driver dead after crashing into Rapid Valley home
Precious Black Elk pleads guilty but mentally ill in death of 2-year-old child.
Box Elder woman admits to killing toddler
Two South Dakota men, one from Spearfish and the other from Camp Crook, are charged in a...
2 South Dakota men arrested for Montana homicide
Rapid City man sentenced after pleading guilty to child porn possession

Latest News

Logan Nelson, Rapid City Rush
Friday Night Frenzy, February 10, Part 1
2-9 Stevens wrestlers
Stevens and Douglas wrestlers earn impressive victories
2-9 Red cloud boys
Red Cloud boys look to deliver down the stretch
2-8 SDSU women
SDSU and USD basketball teams ready to meet Saturday