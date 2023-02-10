Unseasonably mild temperatures this weekend!

Rapid City 7 Day Forecast
Rapid City 7 Day Forecast
By Eric W Gardner
Published: Feb. 10, 2023 at 7:29 AM MST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Look for lots of sunshine today with warmer temperatures by afternoon! Our highs will be in the 40s to near 50 degrees.

High pressure aloft builds over the northern plains through Monday. This will result in dry and mild conditions. Monday will be the warmest day with a high near 58 in Rapid City!

A strong storm system will move northeast from the desert southwest through the central Rockies into the central plains next week. We’ll be on the northern fringes of this system, but we will still see much colder temperatures and some snow showers Tuesday night and Wednesday.

Copyright 2023 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A couple says Starbucks overcharged them by more than $4,000 for a $10 coffee run.
Couple says Starbucks charged them nearly $4,500 for 2 cups of coffee
Precious Black Elk pleads guilty but mentally ill in death of 2-year-old child.
Box Elder woman admits to killing toddler
Rapid City man sentenced after pleading guilty to child porn possession
Rapid City Gymnastics Academy
Rapid City Area School District drops girls high school gymnastics
Last year, South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem announced a plan to restrict the purchase of...
South Dakota bill would require some ag land owners to reveal foreign interest

Latest News

Highs in the 50s for some
Beautiful weather over the weekend
Snowy this morning, then nice and mild this weekend.
Blowing snow this morning; Mild temperatures return Friday.
Heaviest will be in the northern hills
Snowfall and windy weather overnight
Rapid City 7 day Forecast
More clouds, wind and some snow in the forecast.