Time for the 41st Annual Black Hills Sports Show & Outdoor Expo 2023, where the focus is fundraising

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The 2023 41st Annual Black Hills Sports Show & Outdoor Expo starts this weekend with showcases of over 100 dealers & vendors. It’s a fun family event with numerous sporting activities and boats, RV dealers, ATV dealers, retail outlets and lots of demonstrations says the show’s coordinator, Ami Scull Larson. Over the three days, “they average 10,000 admissions making it one of the largest events in the state”, Larson says. All proceeds raised from this event will benefit three charities including the South Dakota Youth Hunting.

The event will go from Friday through Sunday with special prices for families. We invite you to watch the full interview.

