Sturgis City Council approves next step for Adventure Park

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The design for the Sturgis Adventure Park was approved at Monday night’s Sturgis City Council meeting.

CRS Design, Tallgrass Landscape Architecture, and private developer Kyle Treloar worked together and proposed the design.

The design came together from suggestions of the public during past sessions and could be adjusted based on input at future meetings. Amenities for the park include a three-to-four-acre lake, an inflatable obstacle course, water slides, and miniature golf. The city council will give designers priorities for amenities in the next couple of weeks.

Overall, the project is expected to cost $5.93 million. Once the preliminary design is finished the operational plan will be developed.

The park will be located on Vanocker Canyon Road, south of Interstate 90 at exit 32.

Copyright 2023 KOTA. All rights reserved.