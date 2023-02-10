A South Dakota medical cannabis product being recalled

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The South Dakota Medical Cannabis Program requested a voluntary recall for products from 605 Cannabis doing business as Badlands. Badlands is cooperating with the recall.

The recall, according to a release from the SDMCP, is because of allegations that there was a failure to test the product, as well as mislabeling, contamination, lack of inventory tracking, and failure to have licenses for edible products. These issues, the release continued, pose a risk to health and safety.

Dispensaries are supposed to contact medical cannabis patients that may have bought any of the products listed in this link.

Patients who have the affected cannabis should destroy it or return it to the dispensary they purchased it from. Anyone with adverse health effects from consuming recalled medical cannabis should seek medical attention immediately.

Copyright 2023 KOTA. All rights reserved.