SD governor declares disaster following December storms

A South Dakota state snow plow clears a shoulder along Highway 50 on the north edge of Yankton,...
A South Dakota state snow plow clears a shoulder along Highway 50 on the north edge of Yankton, S.D., on Thursday, Dec. 15, 2022, as light snow swept by strong winds reduced visibility to a quarter-mile at times. Yankton is about 200 miles east of the Rosebud Sioux Reservation, which was battered by a mid-December snowstorm that left roads impassable. A 12-year-old asthmatic boy was among six people who died on the reservation during the storm. The tribe says all of the deaths could have been prevented were it not for systemic failures and a lack of timely help. (Kelly Hertz/Yankton Press & Dakotan via AP)(Kelly Hertz | AP)
By KOTA Staff
Published: Feb. 10, 2023 at 11:04 AM MST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Gov. Kristi Noem signed an executive order declaring a disaster in counties hit hard by the December snowstorms, including several West River.

Counties are Bennett, Brookings, Clark, Day, Deuel, Hamlin, Jackson, Jones, Kingsbury, Mellette, Oglala Lakota, Potter, Roberts, Stanley, Todd, and Tripp.

The order states that federal resources are needed to help the state, tribal, and local governments recover from the storms. It is part of a request for a Presidential Disaster Declaration that would free up federal relief.

A release from the governor’s office claims the storms cost an estimated $2.4 million. There was damage to power infrastructure as well as unexpected costs for snow removal.

